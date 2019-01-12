Michael B. Jordan Describes Crazy Push-Up Competition With Lupita Nyong’o

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o have been colleagues on the big screen, but one-on-one, they’re engaged in a seriously competitive push-up challenge.

In an interview that aired Friday on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, Jordan revealed the “Black Panther” co-stars keep things interesting during grueling work hours by placing bets.

“We’re on these long press tours, we try to keep things fresh and keep things fun, and we’re shooting all these films for months at a time, so we started betting on anything,” Jordan told Fallon.

Anything including “who can throw this piece of paper into the trash,” Jordan added.

“If you miss it, you give me five push-ups ... but they’re on retainer,” he said. “So that means I can call you up whenever I want and you have to give me a push-up.”

The point, the actor explained, was to catch someone at the most inconvenient moment for the exercise. It can happen anytime, anywhere including at traffic stops, in pouring rain and even courtside at basketball games.

So it was perhaps a bit awkward when he owed Nyong’o a push-up and was asked to do it while in an interactive art display at a fashion show.

“We were pretty much knee-high deep in popcorn,” he said. “She’s a fast learner, and I had to get down there and give her a push-up.”

Off-screen shenanigans aside, Jordan also spoke to Fallon on his new film, “Creed II,” which topped $100 million in the box office last month.