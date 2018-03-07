Michael B. Jordan Offers To Buy Retainer For Teen Who Broke Hers Staring At His Bod

Michael B. Jordan has quite the forceful presence on screen.

So much so that his shirtless body in “Black Panther” reportedly caused 18-year-old Sophia Robb to clench her teeth hard enough that she broke her dental retainer.

It was a situation her orthodontist found so funny that he wrote about the emergency repair, without mentioning his patient’s name, on Tumblr.

“One of my patients came in for an emergency visit because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so fucking hard she snapped it,” wrote the doctor, who uses the name Nitramaraho on his Tumblr account. He added that he found it funny for “this tiny 17-year-old girl thirsting so goddamn hard she busted steel.”

As humiliating as it was to tell her orthodontist the story of the broken retainer, Sophia said it got really crazy when she learned of his Tumblr post. She turned herself in with a tweet.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

Her post quickly went viral, but Sophia told Teen Vogue she never imagined the Jordan himself would see it.

Welp, he did.

And once he learned Erik Killmonger has the power to kill retainers, he took responsibility.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

Sophia told CNBC insurance covered most of the repair, so she didn’t take Jordan’s offer.