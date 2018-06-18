ENTERTAINMENT
Michael B. Jordan 'Shocked' He Won MTV Movie Award's Best Villain Over Roseanne Barr

"I thought Roseanne had this in the bag.”
By Jenna Amatulli

Michael B. Jordan slammed Roseanne Barr while accepting the Best Villain award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, and fans were shook.

Jordan won the award for his role as Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther,” beating out actors Josh Brolin, Adam Driver, Bill Skarsgård and Aubrey Plaza for the honor.

In his acceptance speech, Jordan opened by saying, “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain. I thought Roseanne had this in the bag.”

Damn, Michael.

In case you missed it, Barr was embroiled in a major controversy last month when ABC canceled the “Roseanne” reboot after Barr made a racist comment about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.  

The comment had Twitter (and us) virtually screaming:

Thanks for this viral and shady-as-hell moment, Michael.

