Michael B. Jordan Surprises Teen Who Brought Cardboard Cutout Of Him To Prom

“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan knew that Audeva Agyeman was one of his biggest fans after she brought a cardboard cutout of his likeness as her date to prom.

So, he decided to surprise her with one of the best days of her life: Bringing her to the set of “Creed 2” to meet him IRL.

“Honestly, I had no idea when I went to the set I was going to meet him and it goes down as one of the best days in my life,” Agyeman told HuffPost via Twitter.