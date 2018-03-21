Michael B. Jordan To Produce Film About World War II Black Panthers

The Black People Behind The Scenes Who Made 'Black Panther' A Reality

Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther" is the third film Coogler has directed, following "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed." The 31-year-old Oakland native told the <a href="https://www.sfchronicle.com/movies/article/Black-Panther-director-Ryan-Coogler-had-to-12559794.php" target="_blank">San Francisco Chronicle</a> that he used his own struggles with his cultural identity and desperate need for positive representation of Africa on screen as fuel for this project. <br><br>“You see media that can make you feel ashamed to be African. They can make it feel like it’s a shameful thing,” Coogler said. “I think it’s not. For me, the biggest thing on this was making this awesome, globe-trotting political thriller that just happens to be about Africans. It’s the best way to accomplish that goal and that’s what Marvel was interested in doing — that’s what I was interested in doing.”

