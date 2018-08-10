Michael Bay's 'Dora The Explorer' Movie Reveals First Look At Suspiciously Old Dora

It appears that someone had quite the growth spurt.

On Friday, Paramount Pictures released the first look at its live-action “Dora the Explorer” film, produced by Michael Bay.

The big-screen adaptation of the popular animated television series, set to hit theaters next August, ages the titular character up to be a teenager rather than a small kid. So 17-year-old actress Isabela Moner, who is featured in the image and stars as Dora, isn’t actually playing an extremely mature 7-year-old.

But it is odd to see such a popular character look strikingly older.

The original children’s cartoon premiered on Nickelodeon in 2000 and spanned more than 170 episodes. The show centered around Dora, an American Latina girl, who went on adventures with her monkey friend, Boots, and others, and taught young viewers words in Spanish.

“I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life. I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model — she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl,” Moner said in May upon her casting, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will follow the bilingual hero as she moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego, who is also a young character in the original show.