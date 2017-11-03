Michael Blume Shares Personal Essay On Self-Love In New Single, "Lifting You"

There’s nothing wrong in listening to the opinions of others, but it’s important to remember that you don’t need validation for anything from anyone except for yourself. This is the message that singer/songwriter Michael Blume touches on in his latest single, “Lifting You,” which premiered yesterday on TIME. Focusing on the idea that the love and care for oneself is necessary in order to live a life you want, “Lifting You” is a powerful track written by Blume as a letter to those struggling to find the beauty in themselves.

Whether it be physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual, beauty can be found in every aspect of your being and recognizing that is the first step to a happier you. It will take time, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s that journey of progress that is beautiful. Coming to the realization that self-love is the only validation you need will not only change the way you see yourself, but also the world around you. In honor of the release of “Lifting You,” Blume shares with us a personal essay on what the song is truly about. Give it a read below.

“As we work together to make our struggling world a better place, we cannot overlook the tremendous importance of self-care and self-love. From an early age, we are regularly conditioned to the concept of doing things for others. This is important, but what about the concept of doing things for ourselves? I don’t think I even heard the term “self-love” until I was in my early-20s. Since then, I've realized I need to take care of me – to work constantly on my relationship with myself – in order to have the strength to support the people around me. I believe that if everyone took more time to provide and care for the self, there would be more room for meaningful interpersonal love, and the world would be less insecure and hateful.

Genuine self-care requires attention to the fact that each one of us exists at the intersection of a set of experiences that forms our unique reality and identity. Each one of us has a different recipe for what makes us happy, how we grow, and what we produce. We know this, yet so many people spend their energy trying to be like other people, trying to live up to someone else’s standards of success, masculinity or femininity, spirituality, romance. Each one of us is different, and that is beautiful and exciting. When we honor the unique shades of blue or red we bring to the table, we allow collaboration, friendship, and love to produce previously unimagined possibilities of purple. Our differences are our collective power. The sooner we accept that, the sooner comparisons are rendered useless.

But not comparing is hard! In a digital world inundated by tiny red hearts of social media approval and unmatched Tinder potentials, I am bombarded by content that makes me doubt what I am doing and question my worth. I compare myself to other musicians. I wonder if I am good enough; I put myself down when I see colleagues reach goals I want to achieve. I allow others’ success to be my pain. On a personal level, I compare my romantic success (or lack thereof) to that of my friends who seem to always have boyfriends. I wonder if guys would like me if I were more "masc" or wore something cooler. I begin to feel stifled, and I am unable to fully love those around me because I lose sight of my own value. In collaborative spaces – artistic, social, or romantic – this limits me. I am unable to bring my best self to the table, and I end up leaning too heavily on those around me. What were once bright blues and reds become a muddy grey mess.

I deny myself self-love when I allow myself to think that I am not worthy of a romantic partner exactly the way I am. I deny myself self-love when I feel like I need to have my creative work externally validated. I get caught up and I forget that I am enough. The source of my fulfillment has to come from me, and it can if I pay attention to the fact that I am the only person doing what I do.

In these moments of low self-love, I remind myself that my successes, my failures, my fears, and my strengths are uniquely MINE. When I remember that what I am doing is something that only I am doing – that is, no one else does what I do, just like I don’t do what anyone else does – I am freed from the need to be concerned with any standard for myself except that one that looks to me for definition.

Life is only about sharing your truth. Your fantasy, your dreams, and your goals are valid and unique to you. There is no time to worry about what other people are doing, and no one else can touch what you’re doing because you’re the only one that does you. For me, this has been a deeply liberating discovery.

To be clear, I am not advocating for selfishness. It’s about acknowledging that sharing your unique self is easier when you have a healthy source of internal validation. And it’s about supporting others around you to do the same. This is hard work, but in doing so we give ourselves and those around us more space to shine.

‘Lifting You’ speaks to a hypothetical world in which self-care, self-love is equally accessible to all. The reality is that this is not the case. It’s not as easy as simply deciding to do more for yourself, and different spaces and places introduce diverse challenges. But despite the obstacles that any individual faces, self-love should be a priority for all of us. We should be checking in with ourselves on it, and we should be checking in with those we love about it. When we care for ourselves in that way that only we can, we transform ourselves into better collaborators, lovers, and friends. In a world where self-love and self-care are central pillars of our cultural expectations for one another, we are a stronger community. With this song, I hope listeners find some inspiration whether they are working on lifting themselves, or helping a friend.” - Michael Blume

—

