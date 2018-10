And this sneak peek of the “Feeling Good” singer’s forthcoming appearance on “ Carpool Karaoke ” will likely leave you, well, feeling good:

It's absolutely impossible not to smile watching this... Watch the full @michaelbuble @JKCorden Carpool Karaoke Special for @StandUp2C UK this Friday from 7pm on @Channel 4 #SU2C pic.twitter.com/PdOqY1yBua

Bublé’s segment is part of the “Stand Up To Cancer” telethon that airs on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on Friday ― and it promises to be somewhat poignant, given his young son Noah’s previous battle with liver cancer.