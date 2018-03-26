Michael Bublé And Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Third Child

Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress and model Luisana Lopilato, are expecting a third child together.

The Canadian crooner made the announcement on Sunday while hosting the Juno Awards in Vancouver.

“You have filled me up with joy and love and luck,” Bublé, 42, told the audience during his opening monologue at the Canadian music awards. “Five years ago, when I hosted the first time in Regina, you brought me luck and I was pregnant ― I mean, my wife was ― I mean, we were pregnant with our first child.”

“Oops, you did it again: My wife and I are pregnant with our number three,” he said before giving a shoutout to Lopilato. “I love you so much, mi amor.”

Rumors about their growing family have been swirling after People reported last month that Lopilato, 30, was pregnant.

The pair has two sons, Elias, 2, and Noah, 4, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. Both Bublé and Lopilato put their careers on hold to focus on their family.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” the couple said on Facebook at the time. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.”

Last February, Bublé gave an update on Noah’s treatment, telling fans that the child had been “progressing well” and that his doctors were “optimistic” about his future.

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Months later, Lopilato opened up about her son’s diagnosis and how it changed her outlook on life.

“Thank God my son is well,” she said during a press conference for her latest film. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”