Michael Caine Says He Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

Cross another actor off Woody Allen’s list of casting prospects.

Michael Caine, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Allen’s 1986 film “Hannah and Her Sisters,” said he would not work with the director again after hearing that Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter, had accused him of sexually abusing her as a child.

Caine was “stunned” by the accusation, he told The Guardian. He also said he had introduced Allen to Mia Farrow, the director’s longtime companion until 1992. Farrow adopted in Dylan in 1985, and Allen formally adopted her in 1991.

“I am a patron of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) and have very strong views about pedophilia,” Cain said. “I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Michael Caine says he doesn't regret working with Woody Allen but wouldn't again.

Caine’s response should perhaps come as no surprise. According to Variety, the film veteran once told the Daily Telegraph about pedophiles: “If you want to bring back hanging for them, then I’m your man. I’ll pull the lever.”