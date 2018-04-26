ENTERTAINMENT
04/26/2018 02:04 pm ET

Michael Che, Colin Jost To Host 2018 Emmy Awards

Their "SNL" boss, Lorne Michael, has the producing chores for the September show.
By David Moye

This year’s Emmy Awards will be an “Update” from previous telecasts.

Comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost ― who host the “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live” ― will be hosting the Emmys, NBC announced on Thursday.

Che and Jost’s “SNL” boss, Lorne Michaels, is producing the Sept. 17 broadcast, which he last did in 1988 when John Forsythe was the host, according to Variety.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt is predicting a hilarious show, according to the network’s announcement.

“With Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” he said.

Che and Jost are the first ‘SNL’ cast members to host the Emmys since Eddie Murphy did it in 1983, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Television Media Saturday Night Live
Michael Che, Colin Jost To Host 2018 Emmy Awards
CONVERSATIONS