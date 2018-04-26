Michael Che, Colin Jost To Host 2018 Emmy Awards

This year’s Emmy Awards will be an “Update” from previous telecasts.

Comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost ― who host the “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live” ― will be hosting the Emmys, NBC announced on Thursday.

Che and Jost’s “SNL” boss, Lorne Michaels, is producing the Sept. 17 broadcast, which he last did in 1988 when John Forsythe was the host, according to Variety.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt is predicting a hilarious show, according to the network’s announcement.

“With Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” he said.