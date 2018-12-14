Michael Cohen claims President Donald Trump knew it was wrong to make hush money payments during the 2016 election campaign to two women who alleged they had affairs with him.

Cohen — Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer who was this week sentenced to three years in prison for crimes involving campaign finance and lying to Congress — reportedly made the claim during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

ABC released preview details of the interview early Friday:

“I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty,” Michael Cohen tells @ABC News' @GStephanopoulos.



“I knew what I was doing was wrong,” Cohen told Stephanopoulos, per ABC, with reference to the hush payments to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels. “I stood up before the world and I accepted the responsibility for my actions.”

“I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty,” added Cohen, who said he was “angry at himself” for his role.

Trump denies the affairs, although he has changed his stories regarding the payments multiple times. On Thursday, Trump blamed Cohen for any wrongdoing and said he never directed the lawyer to break the law.

Cohen’s full interview airs on “Good Morning America” at 7 a.m.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen tells @ABC News that Pres. Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments during 2016 presidential campaign. https://t.co/JCoySRPDxN pic.twitter.com/ntbYvcdpqh — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2018