Michael Cohen Claims Trump Called Black People 'Too Stupid' To Vote For Him

Donald Trump’s former attorney is relating shocking racist and disparaging comments he says the president made about black people.

Michael Cohen tells Vanity Fair that the president’s recent tirades have compelled him to reveal details from his tenure at the Trump Organization that he says show Trump’s real character.

Cohen says he once remarked to Trump that the crowd at a presidential campaign rally was overwhelmingly Caucasian and that Trump responded, “That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

He also claims that after the death of South African leader Nelson Mandela, Trump challenged him to “name one country run by a black person that’s not a shithole,” before adding, “Name one city.”

But one of the most shocking allegations involved the first season of “The Apprentice,” which came down to two male contestants: eventual winner Bill Rancic and Kwame Jackson, an African-American investment manager who had graduated from Harvard Business School.

“He said, ‘There’s no way I can let this black f-g win,’” Cohen is quoted as saying in Vanity Fair.

Jackson confirmed he had heard that Trump made comments like that but replied to the magazine with a reference to “Black Panther”: “My response to President Trump is simple and Wakandan. Not today, colonizer!”

Cohen says he wishes he had “been a bigger person” and quit the Trump Organization but says he forgave his boss and figured he’d grow into the presidency, something he now says hasn’t happened.