Michael Cohen May Have Used Trump Org Email For Stormy Daniels Arrangement: Report

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that Clifford allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006, a year after he married Melania Knauss and a few months after their son, Barron, was born.

The White House has denied that ever happened.

Clifford’s lawyer also initially released a statement from the actress denying the affair. But the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, said Clifford was forced into signing that denial by Cohen through “intimidation and coercive tactics.”

Clifford also said through her manager in February that Cohen invalidated their agreement when he acknowledged that he’d paid her $130,000 in a “private transaction” just before the 2016 presidential election.