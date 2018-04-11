Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, predicted that the personal attorney for President Donald Trump will crumble under pressure.

“Any guy, in my experience, who has to constantly tell you how tough he is ... is not a tough guy,” Avenatti said of Michael Cohen, the attorney who was the subject of FBI raids on Monday.

“He’s closer to a purse puppy than a tough guy,” Avenatti said.

Cohen paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement just before the 2016 election to Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

The New York Times reported that “one of many topics” investigators were looking at included records related to that payment, with The Washington Post reporting that investigators were specifically looking at allegations of bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Avenatti said Trump set his longtime fixer up to be his fall guy but warned the president that Cohen ultimately won’t take the fall because he won’t be able to take the heat.

“He picked the wrong fixer. He trusted too many personal secrets with Michael Cohen,” he said. “And I think Michael Cohen is going to fold like a cheap deck of cards on Mr. Trump, and the results are going to be very, very bad.”