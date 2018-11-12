Michael Cohen Takes A Shot At Trump With A Prayer For Michelle Obama

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump who has since turned on his longtime employer, fired off a tweet on Sunday night praising Michelle Obama.

Cohen didn’t mention Trump by name, but he certainly was referring to him with his tweet about the former first lady’s “20/20” interview:

Watching Becoming @MichelleObama on #abc2020 and pray that her words bring back unity to our country. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) November 12, 2018

Over the summer, Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple counts including tax fraud, making a false statement and interfering in the 2016 presidential election at Trump’s direction. He has since re-registered as a Democrat, and last month urged Americans to vote against Republicans to prevent “another two or another six years of this craziness.”

It’s not clear which of Obama’s comments Cohen was referring to in his tweet on Sunday, or if he was speaking about the “20/20” interview in general.

At one point, Obama was asked what goes through her mind when she hears news about the Trump administration. She replied:

“Being the commander-in-chief is a hard job. And you need to have discipline and you need to read and you need to be knowledgeable. You need to know history, you need to be careful with your words. But voters make those decisions. And once the voters have spoken, you know, we live with what we live with.”

ABC’s Robin Roberts also asked Obama what she hopes her legacy will be.