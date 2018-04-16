Identity Of Michael Cohen's 'Mystery' Client Revealed As Sean Hannity

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has represented Fox News’ Sean Hannity, a court hearing revealed Monday.

Cohen’s lawyers exposed the identity of Cohen’s previously unnamed client in a courtroom in New York after the judge ordered them to do so.

Michael Cohen's previously unnamed third client is SEAN HANNITY. — erica orden (@eorden) April 16, 2018

Cohen appeared in court Monday as part of a federal investigation into his business and financial dealings. The FBI raided his office last week, seizing documents related to payments he made to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, whose goes by her stage name Stormy Daniels, and another woman Trump has been accused of having a sexual relationship with in the past.

In a court filing Monday morning, Cohen’s lawyers argued that Cohen should not be required to identify his clients. Cohen had at least 10 clients between 2017 and 2018, Reuters reported, and he did “traditional legal tasks” for three of them, including Trump, former Republican National Committee official Elliott Broidy, and a third who asked not to be named.

“The client is a publicly prominent individual,” Steve Ryan, one of Cohen’s lawyers, said before the identity was revealed.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan said Cohen’s lawyers did not meet “the standard for an exception that client identity or even fee arrangements must be revealed,” reported the New York Daily News.

“We have been friends a long time,” Hannity told The Wall Street Journal when asked to comment on the courtroom revelation. “I have sought legal advice from Michael.”

Hannity, a staunch Trump supporter, has bashed the FBI’s raid on Cohen’s office, though hadn’t previously disclosed his relationship with the lawyer.

Representatives for Fox News did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.