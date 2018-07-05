Michael Cohen Removes Trump Affiliation From Twitter And LinkedIn

Michael Cohen’s social media profiles no longer hold any mentions of President Donald Trump as of this week, prompting speculation about whether he’s prepared to cooperate with the FBI in the myriad investigations into his behavior.

His role as “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump” was deleted from both his Twitter and LinkedIn bios this week. A screenshot from June 27 shows what his Twitter profile looked like previously:

wayback machine A screenshot of Michael Cohen's Twitter page from June 27.

And here’s what it looks like on July 5:

screenshot/twitter A screenshot of Michael Cohens Twitter page on July 5.

Cohen signaled in an interview with ABC News Monday that his loyalties were shifting away from Trump in order to protect his family.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen said. “I put family and country first.”