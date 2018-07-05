Michael Cohen Removes Trump Affiliation From Twitter And LinkedIn

Michael Cohen’s social media profiles no longer hold any mentions of President Donald Trump as of this week, prompting speculation about whether he’s prepared to cooperate with the FBI in the myriad investigations into his behavior.
His role as “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump” was deleted from both his Twitter and LinkedIn bios this week. A screenshot from June 27 shows what his Twitter profile looked like previously:
And here’s what it looks like on July 5:
Cohen signaled in an interview with ABC News Monday that his loyalties were shifting away from Trump in order to protect his family.
“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen said. “I put family and country first.”
Cohen is being investigated for violations of election law and fraud and is being investigated in r the payments Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The FBI raided his home in April, seizing a trove of documents. While Cohen hasn’t explicitly said anything about his willingness to cooperate, Trump has shown some distance from Cohen, specifying last month that Cohen was no longer his personal attorney.