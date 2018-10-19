Michael Cohen: 'Get To The Poll' Or We Could Have Another 6 Years Of 'Craziness'

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump, is imploring people to get out and vote against the Republican Party if they don’t want “another two or another six years of this craziness.”

“Listen, here’s my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the poll, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness,” Cohen told CNN outside his New York City home on Friday. “So, make sure you vote. All right?”

The controversial Trump-adjacent lawyer who’s not Michael Avenatti hadn’t previously spoken to the media on camera since he pleaded guilty in August to illegally interfering in the 2016 election at Trump’s direction. He copped to eight criminal charges in total: five counts of tax evasion, two counts related to an illegal campaign contribution and one count of making a false statement.

Cohen claimed that he’d worked “at the direction of a candidate for federal office” with the purpose of influencing the election ― a revelation that came on the same day that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts.