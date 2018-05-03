Federal Investigators Put Wiretap On Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen: NBC Report

Federal investigators in New York City have conducted surveillance on the phone lines of President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, sources told NBC News, the outlet reported Thursday.

Cohen has been embroiled in a legal battle stemming from a $130,000 “hush money” payment he made to silence Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had an affair with Trump.

It’s unclear how long ago the wiretapping was authorized, according to NBC News, but one source told the outlet that it has been in place since at least last month, when federal authorities raided Cohen’s home, hotel room and office.