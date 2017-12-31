Michael Feinstein On His New Holiday Show At Feinstein's/54 Below: Christmas Crooners

For three decades Michael Feinstein has shown audiences why the music of the Great American Songbook is so timeless and magical. As a performer, recording artist, author and conductor, the multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-nominated artist is one talented multi-hyphenate.

Feinstein’s/54 Below Michael Feinstein

Feinstein has an all-new holiday show at Feinstein’s/54 Below, the glamorous club that bears his name, (and was once part that infamous disco, Studio 54). During Michael Feinstein: Christmas Crooners he performs a delicious eclectic mix of standards and contemporary tunes while also celebrating great singing legends.

Feinstein shared more.

What inspired you to do holiday shows?

Michael Feinstein: I do shows that are life-affirming. They are eclectic in the sense that I try and do material that includes songs that people love with a different spin on them. I also try to celebrate and move people to their hearts.I have come to realize that music is one of the great healing forces in the world and to be able to share that experience is something that I never take for granted.

I find healing through music. That is what my life is about. For whatever reason I was born with a musical ability. I feel it’s the best thing that I can contribute to society. When I perform it comes from a place of joy, affirmation and deep connection. And holiday music certainly has special resonance for people. It is always fun to find different ways to present the songs which brings joy and excitement.

When did you know you had to perform?

Michael Feinstein: It was an evolution. When I was a kid I started playing piano when I was five. I kept doing what I knew how to do. Eventually somebody offered me money for it. So it was a continuum. It wasn’t until my late twenties that I realized I could make a really good living from music. I did it until I could figure out what else I was going to do because I didn’t think that it was an honest profession. When I realized it was, that was a great joy.

What was one of the first Broadway shows you ever saw?

Michael Feinstein: Growing up in Columbus, Ohio I used to come to New York to visit my great uncle and aunt. My great uncle was the oldest member of the Stagehands Union in New York. He worked at the Morosco Theatre for years. So when I was in my teens I saw shows. Seeing The Shadow Box was life-changing. I saw the play right before I moved to California, met Ira Gershwin and started working for him. When I met Mrs. Gershwin, she said, ‘What shows have you seen?’ I said, ‘I saw The Shadow Box. It’s the greatest show that I’ve ever seen.’ And she looked at me, touched my hand and said, ‘You’re young.’

How does performing fulfill you?