President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, may be moving to cooperate with the special counsel investigating ties between the Trump campaign and efforts by Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Lawyers for Flynn have reportedly stopped sharing information about special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe with the White House, a move the Times notes could signal Flynn’s cooperation with the investigation or that he is in the process of negotiating some sort of legal deal. Flynn’s lawyers had been cooperating with Trump’s legal team, as defense teams often do, but recently notified the White House they could no longer discuss the investigation.

Such a move isn’t a definite sign Flynn is negotiating some sort of agreement. The Times report was based on information from four people familiar with the case, whose identities could not be revealed as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Flynn resigned from the Trump’s administration in February after it was revealed he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He has long had associations with Russia and sat next to President Vladimir Putin at a dinner in Moscow in 2015.

NBC News reported this month that Mueller’s team had enough evidence to bring charges against Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, who served as his father’s chief of staff during the campaign.

The elder Flynn had previously signaled that he would not cooperate with a Senate intelligence committee investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in May. But the Times notes he may move to work with Mueller in an effort to save his son.

His cooperation would provide insight about Trump’s campaign and his early days in the White House.