This piece was first published on TheWineSiren.com

Michael Franti Featured at For the Love of Napa

“We felt it was important to bring music directly to the North Bay to raise both money and the spirits of our friends and neighbors in wine country.

Musicians Michael Franti and the Spears Featured in Benefit at Robert Mondavi Winery

It's just a few weeks since Napa Valley and Sonoma endured some of the most horrific fires in California history. While the losses were many, the recovery of Napa Valley has begun.

On Saturday November 18th Robert Mondavi Winery will host a benefit concert, featuring a Napa Valley favorite. Michael Franti will headline with his band the Spearheads. Opening act for the benefit is Vintage Trouble. Franti and all musicians involved are donating their time to the benefit. Robert Mondavi Winery is donating the venue, and manpower to run the event. They're also contributing 10% of all wine sold to the fund.

Kelly Mitchell The crowd is on it’s feet for the Robert Mondavi Summer Concert Series with Michael Franti

The venue is perfect for concerts. Lawn seating is extensive and located amongst the vineyards. A Michael Franti performance always brings the crowd to its feet. This event will feature music ranging from hip-hop, rock, folk, and reggae. Local vendors are also donating their efforts. Headlining the food is Cousins Maine Lobster, Ben & Jerry's and Vintage Sweet Shop.

100% of the proceeds from this event will go to Napa Valley Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund. The fund provides help to those in Napa Valley those affected by the fire.

Kelly Mitchell Michael Franti in concert

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss from the wildfires,” explains Glenn Workman, longtime General Manager of Robert Mondavi Winery. “At the same time, we are immensely proud to be part of such a resilient, supportive community. We hope this event will be a small step in celebrating who we are as a community as we raise funds for those who are most in need.”

“We felt it was important to bring music directly to the North Bay to raise both money and the spirits of our friends and neighbors in wine country. We are extremely grateful to all of the musicians for donating their time and talents and to the crews, volunteers, our BottleRock staff and all our partners and sponsors who have stepped up to make these benefit concerts possible,” stated Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents.