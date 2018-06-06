Thousands Voted For A Dead Gubernatorial Candidate In Alabama

Michael McAllister, a candidate on the Alabama gubernatorial ballot who died in April, won more than 3,000 votes in Tuesday night’s election.

The Republican had around 0.6 percent of the primary vote with nearly all precincts reporting Tuesday night, putting him in last place.

McAllister was found dead in his home nearly two months ago, officials told AL.com.

“Nobody heard from him for a few days, so the deputies went down and had to force entry to the residence,” said Pike County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Buck Williams. “He had already been deceased [when deputies found him], and there was not any evidence of foul play. He had a bunch of health problems.”

McAllister gave few interviews before his death but had spoken out against President Donald Trump’s suggestion to arm teachers.

For those curious, the late GOP governor's candidate Michael McAllister, in his only interview I could find before passing away in April, said he supported a lottery, doesn't support arming teachers, and opposed anything to do with legalization of marijuana. #alpolitics — John Sharp (@JohnSharp99) June 5, 2018

Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R) emerged as the primary’s clear winner Tuesday night.