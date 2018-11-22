Michael Moore Issues Slice Of Thanksgiving Dinner Advice For Democrats

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore delivered some Thanksgiving dinner advice for Democrats on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

“By the way, at dinner tomorrow, your conservative brother-in-law, this year don’t make him sit at the kids’ table, let him sit at the main table,” Moore told stand-in host Ali Velshi.

“We should be generous in victory, be kind to him, and let him know that the things that we’re going to push for he’s going to benefit from too,” added Moore, as he dissected the victories enjoyed by Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

Moore also accused President Donald Trump of helping to “blow up pieces of our democracy” in the extended interview.