Michael Moore believes Democrats need “a beloved American” to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

And the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker has someone very particular in mind — actor Tom Hanks.

In fact, Moore revealed on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain” that he’s twice asked Hanks to run for president.

“Who doesn’t like Tom Hanks? Nobody, right? Tom Hanks would win,” he claimed.

But the “Fahrenheit 11/9” director said Hanks has turned him down each time.