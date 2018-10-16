ENTERTAINMENT
10/16/2018 10:12 am ET

Michael Moore Has Twice Asked Tom Hanks To Run Against Donald Trump

Will the third time be the charm?
headshot
By Lee Moran

Michael Moore believes Democrats need “a beloved American” to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

And the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker has someone very particular in mind — actor Tom Hanks.

In fact, Moore revealed on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain” that he’s twice asked Hanks to run for president.

“Who doesn’t like Tom Hanks? Nobody, right? Tom Hanks would win,” he claimed.

But the “Fahrenheit 11/9” director said Hanks has turned him down each time.

Check out the clip below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Tom Hanks Michael Moore 2020 Elections
Michael Moore Has Twice Asked Tom Hanks To Run Against Donald Trump
CONVERSATIONS