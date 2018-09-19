MEDIA
Michael Moore: Senate Must Block Trump's Court Picks Until After 'Treason' Probe

“Let’s figure out what the crimes are of Donald J. Trump,” the documentary filmmaker said on CNN.
By Ed Mazza

Michael Moore wants Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination withdrawn ― and he doesn’t want to see a replacement just yet. 

The documentary filmmaker, speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, said Congress should refuse any Supreme Court nomination made by President Donald Trump until after special counsel Robert Mueller completes his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

“Our president is under a criminal investigation possibly for treason or treasonous activities with his compatriots,” Moore said. “That person should not be allowed to make an appointment to a Supreme Court.” 

Moore noted that Republicans said President Barack Obama shouldn’t be allowed to make a Supreme Court appointment in his final year and that instead the people should decide with their presidential vote. 

“I say let the people decide, and you cannot have a man under this kind of potential indictment, investigation or even impeachment be allowed to make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” he said. 

“Let’s figure out what the crimes are of Donald J. Trump,” he concluded. “And if there are crimes, let’s be done with that.” 

