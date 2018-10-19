In 'Making A Halloween Murderer,' Michael Myers Maintains His Innocence

It’s been 40 years since Michael Myers terrorized the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois, killing three teenagers in that first “Halloween.” Despite the mountains of evidence placing him at the scene, Myers says ― in a very charming British accent ― that it’s all been a huge mix-up.

Thursday night on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” a new not-so-true crime documentary called “Making A Halloween Murderer” follows Myers as he sits in prison awaiting critical DNA evidence to exonerate him.