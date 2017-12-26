Florida Man Beats Up ATM For Giving Him Too Much Cash, Police Say

To paraphrase Homer Simpson: “Dough!”

A Florida man has been charged with criminal mischief after he reportedly beat up a cash machine last month.

The reason: It gave him too much money.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, of Merritt Island, was arrested Thursday after a three-week investigation into a disturbance that took place Nov. 29 at a Wells Fargo branch in Cocoa.

Surveillance video shows Oleksik repeatedly punching the ATM’s touch screen, according to Florida Today.

Witnesses told police that Oleksik, 23, called the bank a short time later and told a manager he’d punched the ATM.

Oleksik reportedly said he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.”

He then apologized for damaging the ATM and said he was in a hurry for work.

Despite the apology, Wells Fargo chose to press charges against Oleksik, who was arrested Thursday and booked at the Brevard County Jail.

He was released a short time later after posting bond, according to the New York Daily News.

The episode marks a continuation of the sometimes uneasy relationship between mankind and ATM-kind.

