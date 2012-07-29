'Call Me Maybe' is the song that just keeps on giving -- covers and parodies, that is.

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen has created a monster as there is no escaping this ultra catchy song, not even at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

The USA Olympic swim team just released their own cover of Jepsen's No. 1 hit single, but the good people at NOC have brought us a hilarious new parody that pokes fun at Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps' rivalry.

2012 is Lochte's year, which he has already proved by leaving Phelps in his dust -- winning the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley, while Phelps finished fourth on July 28.

Despite the rivalry, Phelps and Lochte are still pals, but NOC's parody's doesn't hold anything back with lyrics that suggest Lochte has a darker side, and is looking to destroy the 14-time Olympic gold medal winner:

I'm in a personal hell/ I kind of hate Michael Phelps/I wish he'd drown in a well/ That dude is in my way When I first saw that guy swim/ He got nothing but wins/I could've sworn he had fins/ But now he's in my way More gold than Mark Spitz/ Strange pecs, taking bong hits/ Stay smooth, shave your armpits/ Where you think you're swimming, Mikey? Hey, I'm not Michael, don't eat at Subway/ But this is my year, so call me Lochte/ It's hard to swim right, by Phelps baby/But this is my year, so call me Lochte Now I'm the king of the pool/ I made you look like a tool/Bob Costas thinks that I'm cool/I pushed you out of my way You were my idol/Now you're just a rival/Don't get suicidal/Where you think you're swimming, Mikey?

