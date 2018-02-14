Michael Phelps And Wife Nicole Welcome Second Son, Beckett

While Americans shine at the Winter Olympics, some good news has emerged on the Summer Games side.

Olympic swim legend Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, announced the arrival of their second son, Beckett Richard Phelps.

The 23-time gold medalist posted the good news Tuesday on a few Instagram accounts, including son Boomer’s.

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

“I am officially a big bro!!!” the caption said for Boomer, who will celebrate his second birthday in May.

Phelps said mom and baby were “healthy.” And Dad is thrilled. “I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world,” he wrote.

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:55pm PST