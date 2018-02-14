Michael Phelps And Wife Nicole Welcome Second Son, Beckett

While Americans shine at the Winter Olympics, some good news has emerged on the Summer Games side.
Olympic swim legend Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, announced the arrival of their second son, Beckett Richard Phelps.
The 23-time gold medalist posted the good news Tuesday on a few Instagram accounts, including son Boomer’s.
“I am officially a big bro!!!” the caption said for Boomer, who will celebrate his second birthday in May.
Phelps said mom and baby were “healthy.” And Dad is thrilled. “I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world,” he wrote.
The couple announced they were expecting late in August, about a year after Phelps ended the winningest Olympic career in history with his 23rd gold medal at the Rio games.
