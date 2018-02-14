SPORTS
02/14/2018 10:24 am ET

Michael Phelps And Wife Nicole Welcome Second Son, Beckett

Now the family's big enough for a relay team.

By Ron Dicker

While Americans shine at the Winter Olympics, some good news has emerged on the Summer Games side.

Olympic swim legend Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, announced the arrival of their second son, Beckett Richard Phelps.

The 23-time gold medalist posted the good news Tuesday on a few Instagram accounts, including son Boomer’s.

“I am officially a big bro!!!” the caption said for Boomer, who will celebrate his second birthday in May. 

Phelps said mom and baby were “healthy.” And Dad is thrilled. “I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world,” he wrote.

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

The couple announced they were expecting late in August, about a year after Phelps ended the winningest Olympic career in history with his 23rd gold medal at the Rio games.

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Highlights from 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Swimming Michael Phelps 2018 Winter Olympics Summer Olympic Games Celebrity Births
Michael Phelps And Wife Nicole Welcome Second Son, Beckett

CONVERSATIONS