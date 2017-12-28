Forth Worth, Texas native Michael Phillips, is flipping the hood into Hollywood, with his latest endeavor as a Real Estate Businessman. Phillips, who is the main character on the WGN show “Flip This Hood”, gives families the opportunity to see their neighborhoods restored and bustling again.

As a former hustler turned real estate investor, Phillips knows that anyone can change their life for the better and leave a greater impact on the world. “Flip This Hood” dives deeply into the delicate process of buying and restoring properties as a non-traditional African American entrepreneur. Directed by Arthur Muhammad, this original show also chronicles the life of Michael Phillips, shedding light on family, success and hardship.

In 2015, tragedy struck Phillips as his wife died of heart failure, leaving him to be a single father and widow. But he did not let this stop his progress. In the last 17 years he sold over 800 properties and has built a real estate dynasty. But he has not done it all by himself. With the help of project manager Carl Sullivan who oversees the remodeling of the projects Phillips purchases, and their trustee assistant Alejandra Ortega-Ramos, Phillips and his team have very vital roles in the “hood flipping” process.

Michael Phillips has a story to tell and it can be watched and heard on “Flip This Hood”. Check your local listings for a WGN station and checkout how Phillips has become a prevalent member of the Real Estate business.