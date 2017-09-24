Actor Michael Rapaport Takes A Knee, Unloads On 'Dumb Motherf--ker' Donald Trump

Taking a knee in solidarity with football player Colin Kaepernick and speaking up in support of Golden State Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry, actor Michael Rapaport used social media on Saturday to deliver an expletive-filled takedown of President Donald Trump, calling him a “dumb motherfucker” and a “son of a bitch.”

“You took away his invitation ... to meet you? Motherfucker, no one from the NBA is fucking with you,” Rapaport, 47, said in an clip posted to Twitter and Instagram, referring to Trump’s decision to rescind a White House invitation to Curry.

“[Kevin Durant], Lebron [James], Steve Kerr, Greg Popovich, Yao Ming, Larry Bird, nobody is coming to fuck with you, man. No one wants to meet your ass,” Rapaport continued, listing an array of current and former NBA stars and, in Kerr and Popovich, two of the league’s most prominent coaches.

Trump was lampooned and lambasted by NBA players and fans after he said in a Saturday tweet that he was withdrawing a White House invitation to Curry and possibly the entire Warriors team, winners of the NBA championship last June.

Curry had previously expressed reluctance to accept such an invitation, saying on Friday that the Warriors could “send a statement” by refusing to visit the White House. ”

“By not going, hopefully it will inspire some change for what we tolerate in this country and what we stand for, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward,” Curry told reporters during the Warriors’ media day.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump took aim at more than just the NBA and the Warriors this weekend.

On Friday, during a speech in Alabama, the president called for athletes who protest during sporting events to be fired. He also implicitly referred to Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who protested racial injustice by symbolically taking a knee while the national anthem played, as a “son of a bitch.”

Joining a chorus of team owners, coaches, athletes and other celebrities who have expressed support of Kaepernick, Rapaport skewered Trump over his comments and filmed himself taking a knee in solidarity with the NFL player.

“You were talking shit about Kaepernick saying ‘get that son of a bitch off the field,’ No, you fat motherfucker, get that son of bitch out of the motherfucking White House,” the actor said.

People on social media have also expressed support for Kaepernick and other protesting athletes.

The term #TakeTheKnee was trending on Twitter on Saturday and early Sunday. Some used the hashtag to criticize the silent protests as unpatriotic. Many others, however, championed athletes’ first amendment rights and lauded their use of celebrity status to advocate for important social causes.