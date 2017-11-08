Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele isn’t letting President Donald Trump off the hook.
Trump backed Ed Gillespie, the party’s candidate for governor in Virginia. When Gillespie lost to Democrat Ralph Northam on Tuesday, Trump attempted to duck the blame:
Steele fired back:
Trump lost Virginia in the 2016 presidential election by a little more than five points, or right in line with the average of the polls.
Prior to the election, Steele announced that he would not vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton.
