“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way,” Kaepernick told NFL.com in 2016. “There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick, who is pursuing legal action against NFL owners he says conspired to keep him out of the league, recently was hired as the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” advertising campaign. The tagline is a nod to Kaepernick’s own journey and form of peaceful protest, as it says, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kaepernick proclaimed his support for NFL players who took a knee during the league’s opening week.