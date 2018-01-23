Michael Stuhlbarg Deserved An Oscar Nom Because He's Excellent In Everything

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and while there were many snubs, one that felt like a dagger through the heart was Michael Stuhlbarg.

Stuhlbarg received nary a nomination this year, most notably in the Best Supporting Actor category, where he seemed like an obvious choice.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

You’ve almost certainly seen Stuhlbarg in something, even if you don’t realize it. He had roles in three Best Picture nominees this year ― an achievement so rare that Vulture has named it “Stuhlbarging” (though John C. Reilly, and a few other performers, have done it too).

In just the past year, Stuhlbarg played New York Times executive editor Abe Rosenthal in “The Post,” the duplicitous spy/scientist Dr. Robert Hoffstetler at a top-secret government lab in “The Shape of Water,” and the impassioned, warm-hearted professor giving his family glorious summers in Italy in “Call Me By Your Name.”

His performance in “Call Me By Your Name” left many weeping ― particularly in one of the film’s final scenes, where he delivers a gorgeously sage speech to his heartsick son, played by Timothee Chalamet.

But despite his incredible cinematic achievement this year, Stuhlbarg went unnoticed by the Academy.

In fact, Stuhlbarg has now been in five Best Picture nominations in his career, with his leading role in Joel and Ethan Coen’s “A Serious Man” and his turn in last year’s alien flick “Arrival” ― all without a single Oscar nomination for himself.

To add insult to injury, Stuhlbarg was cast in 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” much to the excitement of cinephiles ― but then he barely had any screen time, raising the question of why Marvel chose an actor of his caliber for what was essentially a bit part.

Stuhlbarg’s exclusion from this year’s Oscars wasn’t just noticed by us. Fans on Twitter were upset as well:

The Best Supporting Actor category without Michael Stuhlbarg? pic.twitter.com/SjCf9oVo0U — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) January 23, 2018

I need Michael Stuhlbarg to comfort me on his lack of a nomination. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) January 23, 2018

Saddest snubs: Michael Stuhlbarg and The Florida Project. But Jordan and Greta and Sufjan, oh my! #OscarNoms — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) January 23, 2018

That speech at the end of Call Me By Your Name was perfection. Would have loved to see Michael Stuhlbarg get that Oscar nomination for Supporting Actor. pic.twitter.com/kki4fpR7uA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 23, 2018

Seriously, how could Michael Stuhlbarg not be nominated? Ever since I saw CMBYN I have thought about his speech at the end almost every day https://t.co/t3GqfUGyNL — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) January 23, 2018

The Oscars need an MVP award for people like Michael Stuhlbarg: He gave three amazing performances in three Best Picture nominees, but wasn't nominated himself. pic.twitter.com/djqMFsPXvP — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) January 23, 2018

Someone please sit down with Michael Stuhlbarg and beg him to embrace this beautiful pain. — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) January 23, 2018

Stuhlbarg was to have a significant part in “Gore” ― a biopic about author Gore Vidal, starring Kevin Spacey in the title role and Stuhlbarg as Howard Austen, Vidal’s longtime partner ― but that movie has been scrapped following allegations against Spacey of sexual harassment and assault.

But there’s always “The Looming Tower” ― Hulu’s upcoming 10-part series based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book ― where Stuhlbarg will play former counterterrorism official Richard Clarke.