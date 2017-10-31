Michael Sweet's Holiday Gift Guide For Photographers 2017

Some years I skip the holiday gift guide and other years I feel it is simply required. This year I felt compelled to bring to your attention some of the things I think are really cool and would be most appreciated by just about any photographer - should they find them under the tree. It’s an interesting year for me to be doing this list, as I just decided to retire from street photography and take a few years away from photography more generally. If and when I return to the camera, I imagine that I will take up portrait making. One thing is for sure, my career as a street photographer is over. I feel done and I am very, very happy to be moving away from that particular genre. I’ve also decided to retire my column with Photo Life Magazine, as I have returned to teaching full time and that, indeed, takes all of my time. All of that said, I’m still interested in photography. I like photography “things” so, here’s my 2017 holiday gift guide. This list is a personal list, not comprehensive, not objective! However, no solicited merchandise appears on this particular list. Items are in no particular order. Enjoy!

Polaroid One Step 2

The Polaroid One Step 2 is a very exciting camera - even though I feel conflicted about putting it on the list. The good: It’s a POLAROID! A new one! The bad: It uses Impossible Project film (expensive, unstable). But I just can’t resist. Any photographer that used the original One Step will love the return to retro. Any photographer too young to remember this camera’s first tour should definitely not miss the opportunity to join the club. Everyone will love this gift - even if they end up only using it at Christmas and the odd birthday party. $99

Projecto

Okay, the Projecto is a novelty, for sure. That said, it’s a darn fun novelty! Just buy it. Anyone with an Instagram account will love this little toy of a gift. This little gadget allows old school photographers to return to the “projection era” of the 1970s and 80s. Remember 35mm slides? This is the project (and slides) Instagram era! Yes, as I said, it’s a toy... but what fun to return to a physical experience like projecting our photos! $39

Film Canister Toilet Paper Roll

I put this Toilet Roll Film Canister on my list every year. It’s just too cute not to include. This is the perfect gift for that “photographer guy” (or gal) that you know, but don’t know well enough to give them a serious expensive gift.$12 There is also a Polaroid version too! $17

Camera Mode Dial Cufflinks

These cufflinks are not cheap, but they are super fun! Even photographers dress up you know! Now, your special photographer can dress up in photographic style with these exceptionally stylish camera mode dial cufflinks. $60

Magnum Contact Sheets 1st Edition

Magnum Contact Sheets is sure to be a welcome addition to any photographer’s bookshelf. Now back in stock in softcover at a price that is NOT $500 we are happy to see this book within reach for all aspiring documentary photographers once again. $30

Canon Selphy

The Canon Selphy is a great addition to any photographer’s home. Sure, there are better photo printers, no question. But this photo printer is easy to use, low cost, and makes a wonderful 4x6 print right at home. Sometimes you don’t want a gallery quality print but rather just an old school 4x6. For those times, this is your printer!

Photographer Parking Only

This sign has a great play on words that any photographer will find amusing. A fun little novelty gift for just $9.

The Photographer's Playbook

Maybe that photographer in your life is in a little need of inspiration? Who isn’t? This book might just be the answer. It contains 307 assignments and ideas! Just $20.

Fujifilm Quicksnap

Why not give the gift of disposable photography? What could be more fun than a return to 35mm film and plastic lenses? The disposable camera produces a very distinct aesthetic and the photos your photo-loving friend will make with these beauties will instantly take them back a decade or two. $30 pack of five.

Eorefo Camera Strap

Camera straps are always a nice gift. They are available in hundreds of colors, sizes, types etc. This one is a simple, classic, universal strap - and a cute one too! I think it’s very classy and fun and a steal at just $9.

Bailey's Box of Postcards

David Bailey’s Box of Postcard’s is not only a great way to celebrate the iconic photography of David Bailey - a favorite of nearly every photographer, but it’s also a very affordable collectable too! $23

Ilford Obscura Camera

I’ve always been a fan of returning to the simple - to pure photography! Why not try the Ilford Obscura camera, which accepts both paper and film, and give pinhole photography a whirl. A truly great gift for $99.

The Human Fragment by Michael Ernest Sweet

Finally, why not give a copy of my book! The Human Fragment is now in its second edition! Also, the second edition comes with a new lower price, just $30. Street photography that’s different! The Human Fragment takes a gritty and grotesque look at the sidewalks and beaches of New York City.