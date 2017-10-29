Michael Urie "Bright Colors And Bold Patterns"

So I don't know if he told you but he and my other half Ryan, who produces "Cocktails and Classics", and was Drew's first friend in LA ever when he moved there so many years ago. So I became friends with Drew through Ryan, just as a mutual friend. Then for "Cocktails and Classics", Drew was the first name we thought of as a panelist. So then as we would do "Cocktails and Classics", drew would come out and stay with us, and we would do the show. One time when he came to do it he booked a gig doing this show that he had written at Ars Nova. I assumed like I think many people do, that it was going to be an extension of his online persona, his sketch comedy, which I've seen in LA, and his Chloe videos. Sort of a sketch, improv kind of a show. I was very excited and totally eager to see something like that, to watch Drew for an hour and a half. He's wonderful and hysterical and it would be an easy night in the theater watching him for an hour and a half. But instead what we got was a full play. It started we thought what was going to be an evening of comedy, and it is chock full of comedy..... but then it's a real play! With a really clever conceit, and then ultimately an interesting story, and a wonderful message, and something to talk about. Something to think about, which is what good theater does. So I saw it and he was doing it on his own. He worked with a director out in LA, and had done it in LA but he was always doing it with almost nothing. He was doing it with a couple of chairs, a beach towel, and a Margarita, and a couple of empty Corona bottles. Basically that was it. So after I saw it I was really inspired. Now I have directed for the camera before, and I produced stuff, but in theater I just never really had the inspiration to direct. I always felt very, very strongly as an actor I needed a director. I never really thought that was something I would be compelled to do. But I spent over the course of four years many, many nights on stage in a one man show called, "Buyer and Cellar". So when I watched Drew do the show, I can get this play so well, knowing what it's like to be an actor in a one-man show. I think I can help him create a production around this brilliant idea and this brilliant script and help him figure out how to sustain this show night to night. He'd been only doing it here and there. You do that in sketch comedy and in LA until it becomes a production. Similarly our producer, Zach Laks, saw the show at Ars Nova and felt the same way. He felt not as a director but as a producer,that it was something he could get behind and create. So he came onboard and helped develop a production around Drew's play. Obviously Drew had been doing it and it was working so well, my work really became about noticing things that I felt could be improved upon, which were few. Noticing moments that I thought were untapped, places where he could go further, places way he didn't need to go so far, but mostly about the physical production. Putting it in a place, where is the audience really had to imagine the place originally, we could create a world. In the play the conceit is that he's the only character we see. There are three other characters that he interacts with, that we do not see or hear. We gleam what they say based on Gerry's interaction with them. So I was able to help with staging and scenery and props and things like that to really give the audience everything they needed to imagine with those people. I think it really opened up to Drew's performance. He was able to relax so much more because the work is done for him. He has to obviously still create the entire conflict and the entire story, and the characters, but he has so many more tools with which to do it.