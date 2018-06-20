Man With Gun Forehead Tattoo Charged With Illegally Possessing Firearm

If gun tattoos are outlawed, then only outlaws will have gun tattoos?
A South Carolina man barred from possessing firearms because of his criminal record was arrested over the weekend and charged with ― you guessed it, weapons possession.
After 24-year-old Michael Vines slammed a Toyota Camry into a power pole on Saturday night, firefighters saw him toss a handgun into the grass, Greenville police reported, according to The Smoking Gun.
Authorities charged Vines with driving under a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to WYFF-TV.
The handgun police accused Vines of carrying was a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver. Vines is prohibited from owning a gun because of a rap sheet that includes multiple narcotics convictions.
Vines isn’t shy about his fondness for guns. He has a tattoo of a handgun prominently displayed on his forehead.
Greenville police made a subtle reference to Vines’ display of ink in a Facebook post, noting that “the real weapon was placed in property and evidence.”