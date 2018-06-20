WEIRD NEWS
Man With Gun Forehead Tattoo Charged With Illegally Possessing Firearm

Is that a gun tattoo on your forehead, or are you just glad to see me?
By David Moye
Greenville Police Dept

If gun tattoos are outlawed, then only outlaws will have gun tattoos?

A South Carolina man barred from possessing firearms because of his criminal record was arrested over the weekend and charged with ― you guessed it, weapons possession.

After 24-year-old Michael Vines slammed a Toyota Camry into a power pole on Saturday night, firefighters saw him toss a handgun into the grass, Greenville police reported, according to The Smoking Gun.

Authorities charged Vines with driving under a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to WYFF-TV.

The handgun police accused Vines of carrying was a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver. Vines is prohibited from owning a gun because of a rap sheet that includes multiple narcotics convictions.

Vines isn’t shy about his fondness for guns. He has a tattoo of a handgun prominently displayed on his forehead.

Greenville police made a subtle reference to Vines’ display of ink in a Facebook post, noting that “the real weapon was placed in property and evidence.”

