Man With Gun Forehead Tattoo Charged With Illegally Possessing Firearm

If gun tattoos are outlawed, then only outlaws will have gun tattoos?

A South Carolina man barred from possessing firearms because of his criminal record was arrested over the weekend and charged with ― you guessed it, weapons possession.

After 24-year-old Michael Vines slammed a Toyota Camry into a power pole on Saturday night, firefighters saw him toss a handgun into the grass, Greenville police reported, according to The Smoking Gun.

Authorities charged Vines with driving under a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to WYFF-TV.

The handgun police accused Vines of carrying was a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver. Vines is prohibited from owning a gun because of a rap sheet that includes multiple narcotics convictions.

Vines isn’t shy about his fondness for guns. He has a tattoo of a handgun prominently displayed on his forehead.