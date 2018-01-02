MICHAEL W QUESTIONS TO THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE

What is Section 603 of the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965 as amended 42 U.S.C. $ 3213? To whom is the Economic Development Administration (EDA) providing technical assistance, post-disaster recovery support, trade adjustment assistance and strategic planning and research? Has the EDA invested $2,912,142 in Disaster Relief to Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to create an innovation hub and support entrepreneurial development in Alabama? How is the EDA strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship? What is entrepreneurship? How to find innovative ways to make money? [i] Is hydroelectricity the largest renewable energy source in the State of Alaska providing 24 percent of all energy consumption? Has the EDA invested $242, 676 to the City of Pelican in Economic Adjustment Assistance fund to support improvements to the Pelican Hydroelectricity Facility? Has EDA investment stimulated economic growth in the fishing, tourism, and restaurant industries? Which project in the City of Pelican retained 30 jobs, created 12 new ones, and attracted approximately $1.45 million in private investment? What is the position of the EDA with regards to studies linking coal to climate change? [ii] Have coal mining and coal fired power generation been a major part of the regional economy in Coconino County located in North Central Arizonna? What are Arizona’s regional resilience initiative projects? Has the EDA invested $300,000 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to support Coconino County? Is the State of Arkansas experiencing resurgence in manufacturing in the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot and Union? With which manufacturing and construction companies does the South Arkansas Community College working with to meet demand of highly trained and skilled workforce and create an Advanced Manufacturing Training Center? Has the EDA invested $788.587 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to the South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, Arkansas to fund the construction of the Hays Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in order to provide training, education, and foster workforce partnerships to meet current and future industry needs? If yes, what training and education is provided to students of the South Arkansas Community College? Will this investment retain 400 jobs, create 152 new ones and leverage $150,000 in private investment? Are advanced manufacturing positions projected to increase 15 percent by 2021? Have changes in technology and market shifts adversely affected the shipbuilding industry in Los Angeles, California? What is containerization? Has the EDA invested $3 million in Public Works fund to construct infrastructure to support AltaSea in its quest to convert a vacant site into the Southern California Marine Institute (SCMI) in September 2016? Is SCMI providing a collaborative hub for water dependent researchers, businesses and entrepreneurs? How are marine discoveries and innovations being generated? Which private and government grants, philanthropy, have helped to fund the $150 million project in California? Will this project create 300 jobs and leverage an estimated $10 million in private investment through its Business, Science and Education Hubs? Has the EDA invested $649,958 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to help Western State Colorado University create a collaborative multi-agency innovation center and laboratory, called the “ICELab?” How is ICELab attracting investment from angel networks and venture capital firms to create new and diversified job opportunities? How is the ICELab project enhancing entrepreneurial activity by creating a robust pipeline of business startups and private sector investment? How is the Global Accelerator Network (GAN) connecting top membership driven and seed stage accelerators around the world? Is the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (COG) a newly chartered economic development organization established in 2015 by the State of Connecticut? Has the State of Connecticut suffered the loss of major employers which has consequently impacted the middle class? What is outmigration? Has the EDA invested $50,000 in Partnership Planning funds to the COG to support the development of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)? Will CEDS be able to grow middle-class jobs and integrate disadvantaged communities into the workforce? Has the EDA provided $516,899 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to the Delaware Technology Park, Incorporated (DTP) in Newark, Delaware to fund a lab and collaboration space and business support for early stage entrepreneurs? How are EDA investments helping the State of Delaware diversifying their economy and building greater economic resilience? To which national organizations that contributes to economic success in areas across the country is the District of Columbia home to? Was Innovation Challenge for Coal-Reliant Communities program launched with the EDA in collaboration with National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of Development Organization (NADO)? Has the EDA invested $400,000 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to the NACO and the NADO Research Foundation to jointly run a project called “Innovation Challenge Catalyzing Economic Revitalization in Coal-Reliant Counties and Regions?” Has the project enabled coal dependent communities with retooling their economies to become more resilient to changing conditions? If yes, what changes have been made to the economy? Who were the people who composed the project team which provided training and technical assistance to 42 counties and 18 Economic Development Districts(EDD)? Can you divulge the name of the counties and EDD which received training and the content material they were provided during session? What are implementation roadmaps? How to advance local economic diversification and job creation efforts over both the short and long terms? Are the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) an eligible recipient of EDA financial assistance under the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965 (“PWEDA”) (42 U.S.C. §§ 3122(4)(A)(iii), 3122(10)) and the Compact of Free Association as Amended in 2003? Has the World Bank estimated average per capita income to be $3,680 annually in FSM? Does FSM consist of 607 separated islands? Has the EDA invested $25,000 in the Center for Entrepreneurship in order to provide services to students and staff at the College of Micronesia? Has the EDA invested $1.4 milion in Public Works fund to support Lake Worth, Florida with the construction of roadway and infrastructure improvement? Is the expansion of Lake Worth Commerce Park (by 80 acres) estimated to create 320 direct jobs and generate $19.3 million in private investment? What formal and informal ties exist between the EDA and Oxygen Development? Is Oxygen Development a rapidly growing local cosmetics company? What are Promise Zones? How is the federal government partnering with local leaders to increase economic activity, improve educational opportunities, leverage private investment, reduce violent crime, enhance public health and address other relevant priorities identified by the community? Has the EDA invested $2,922,513 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship located in the City of Atlanta, Georgia? When will the renovation be completed? Is EDA investment expected to retain 175 jobs while creating an additional 100 and leveraging $25 million in private investment? How to improve economic growth? Were Guam’s economic conditions in a state of recession and stagnation in the past ten years? Are 5,000 U.S Marines being relocated to Guam to work on the construction of infrastructure? Is Guam facing a lack of skilled workers across all industries? Has the EDA invested $2 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to assist the Guam Contractors Association (GCA) Trades Academy with building a training facility focused on construction, maintenance, and related trades? What are current needs and expected demand arising from military projects in Guam? Who are GCA Trades Academy partners? How is GCA improving the skill level of the local workforce using the latest technologies and methodologies? What are green constructions, alternate energy, sustainable development practices, and best industry practices? Has EDA’s investment in Guam enabled the creation of 445 jobs? Is Hawaii’s economy based on tourism and agriculture? Is the Department of Commerce of the opinion that Hawaii is over reliant on these two sectors and a need for diversification to be present? Has EDA invested $500,000 in Regional Innovation Strategies funds to the University of Hawaii System in Honolulu, Hawaiii to expand the capacity of the University of Hawaii’s (UH) proof-of-concept and commercialization centers called “XLR8UH” to assist entrepreneurial and small business enterprises? What are the terms and conditions of the public-private partnership initiative between UH and Sutan Ventures (SV) to help foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship at UH? Is the Northern Idaho region a resource-based economy centered on mining, timber, agriculture and manufacturing? What is the employment rate of Graduates of the North Idaho College’s Trades and Industry program? Which community survey of over 300 employers in the region showed strong industry demand for a highly skilled workforce in trade-related occupations? Has EDA invested $1,376,091 in Public Works funds to North Idaho College to help purchase equipment needed to support key workforce training programs? Were these equipment investments targeted in the fields of Automative Technology and Collision, Welding Technology, and Computer Aided Design Technology in the college’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility in Rathdrum? Which skills are being taught by the project to enable students’ access to higher paid professions? What knowledge is being shared in training related to composites, computer numerical control, programmable logic controls, pneumatics and business entrepreneurship? Has the City of Rochelle, Illinois attracted over 1,500 manufacturing and logistics jobs since 1986? Has the EDA invested $3.42 million in Public Works fund to support the City of Rochelle with the installation of a short-line railroad extension and the expansion of a switchyard rail track? Has the EDA previous collaboration with the City of Rochelle led to the development of Nippon Sharyo’s manufacturing plant in the area? Which global based manufacturing company is creating 1,290 jobs in the region? Has the EDA investment spurred $362 million in private investment? Are the City of Indianapolis and Marion County in a comparable situation to that in Florida? Has Indiana lost over 50,000 crucial manufacturing jobs? Has Indianapolis received a HUD Promise Zone designation as a consequence? Has the EDA invested $375,000 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to the Citizens Energy Group to fund a reuse facility in Indianapolis? Is Iowa City host to a large young adult population due to its proximity to the University of Iowa? Is Iowa City highly ranked among U.S college towns in education but not ranked as well in terms of innovation? [iii] Has the EDA granted $800,000 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to the Iowa City Area Development Group (ICAD) to help fund the MERGE Space? What are the terms and condition of the partnership between ICAD, the University of Iowa Office for Research and Economic Development, and Iowa City? Is MERGE supportive of local entrepreneurs who are bringing together coders, developers, engineers, 3-D designers, program writers and fellow entrepreneurs? How is the Iowa City Public Library being renovated into a non-traditional tech incubator with a prototype lab and co-working space to support local tech entrepreneurs? How to increase long term regional competitiveness and economic diversification? Has the University Center at Kansas State University established the Kansas Opportunity Innovation Network (KOIN)? If yes, how is KOIN enhancing the global competitiveness of rural businesses by providing access to innovative ideas, new markets, expertise, capital, and collaborations? Which tools have been developed by KOIN to support local and regional businesses? How is the program providing technical assistance, research and development tool to increase productivity and promote entrepreneurship? How is KOIN identifying and enhancing business growth opportunities? How is KOIN conducting in-depth market analyses that complement the large scale new product development services? What are the Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) product development services? Has the EDA invested $250,000 in Technical Assistance funds to Kansas State University to fund the fourth year of a five year University Center Economic Development Program? Has the EDA invested $1.4 million in the University of Pikeville to fund the purchase of high tech training equipment in the state of Kentucky 7 years ago? Is the nursing program at the university being expanded as well as a result of that investment? Has the EDA further invested $4,974,100 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds in 2016 to help purchase equipment, instructional supplies, and other materials to help launch the Nation’s largest optometric college in terms of floor space? Will the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) graduate 60 optometrists providing care to 12,000 patients with capacity to generate $26 million in direct economic impact to the regional economy? Has South Louisiana suffered significant job losses as a result of shifts in the oil and gas/petrochemical industries? Has EDA invested $1,040,000 in Public Works funds to support South Central Louisiana Technical College (SCLTC) and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System? Is Maine a largely forested and rural state that has had difficulties with out-migration and losses in the paper mill and manufacturing sectors of the economy? How is the Top Gun Rural Accelerator Network Expansion (Top Gun RANE) project providing increased support for innovation-based scalable businesses? Has the EDA invested $390,000 in Regional Innovation Strategies funds to the Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development to fund its Top Gun Rane project? Is Maryland the wealthiest State in the Nation? Are Baltimore residents among the poorest in state? Has EDA invested $110,650 in Technical Assistance funds to assist the Baltimore City Planning Department in the development of a “Made in Baltimore Campaign Business Certification Program?” Was the City of Lowell, Massachusetts established in the 1820s as a planned textile manufacturing center? Has EDA invested $2.48 million in Public Works funds to the City of Lowell for road, bridge and general infrastructure improvements? Will EDA investment help to create 150 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment? Has Flint, Michigan suffered a population loss of nearly 95,000 residents over a 55 year span? Under which circumstances have cities previously declared a state of financial emergency? Has EDA invested $1,900,000 in Public Works funds to Kettering University to construct a General Automative Research Area to include a 19 acre automotive research facility and testing grounds? Which Fortune 500 companies have previously expressed interest in formalizing a working relationship with Kettering University? Has the City of Flint estimated the retention of 15 jobs, the creation of 15 more and the leveraging of $2,000,000 in private investment by the project? Has the community of Madelia, Minnesota suffered from a devastating fire that destroyed eight businesses in the heart of its downtown on February 3rd, 2016? Can you divulge the name of the businesses which were affected by the fire? Have 37 service sector jobs lost as a result of the disaster? How is Madelia tackling the challenge of creating a further resilient economy that is sustainable and diverse? What is the word content of the Marketing Strategy and Economic Development Resiliency Plan? Was it devised by the Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC)? Is RNDC an EDA designated EDD? Does EDA provide funding to EDDs to support planning through Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies (CEDS)? How to build capacity to guide economic prosperity and resilience of a region? Has the EDA invested $100,000 in Technical Assistance funds to the RNDC on behalf of the City of Madelia to develop an economic recovery strategy for the City? How is RNDC rebuilding with an emphasis on improving its brand to bring in new investment opportunities? How is the project attracting new businesses, industries and entrepreneurs? What is the unemployment rate in the Town of Grenada, Mississippi? Is the Town of Grenada seeking to attract new industries and businesses with a focus on manufacturing? Has EDA invested $2,425,380 in Public Works funds to assist the Grenada County Board of Supervisors to further develop its Business and Technology Park North? Is this an area consisting of 1,100 partially developed acres? What is the area’s long-term CEDS? Will EDA investment create 100 jobs and leverage $10 million in private investment? Is Portageville, Missouri located in the six-county Missouri Bootheel region? Under which circumstances have companies previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy? What is Noranda Aluminum? Has this company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy leaving 61 percent of its employees adversely affected by the restructuring? If yes, what was Noranda Aluminum total number of employees before bankruptcy? How was it determined to retain Noranda Aluminum by improving waste water treatment? Has EDA invested $1.6 million in Public Works fund to assist the City of Portageville in demolishing its existing wastewater treatment facility and constructing a new facility? Will EDA investment save 300 jobs and generate $55 million in private investment? Is Lincoln County located in the northwestern part of Montana? Has Lincoln County economy been dependent on the mining and forestry industries? Has EDA invested $750,000 to support the Lincoln County Port Authority in redeveloping the rail system serving the Kootenai Business Park? How will SK Finger Joint, Inc benefit from the replaced rail? Will EDA investment create 29 new jobs and save 17? Has Feeding America stated in 2014 that 34,570 children in metropolitan Omaha were food insecure? How to grant everyone in the world access to large variety of fruits and vegetables? Has EDA invested $315,525 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to Whispering Roots to assist Nebraska based non-profit in purchasing equipment for its cutting-edge Controlled Environment Agriculture facility? How is Whispering Roots working with the University of Nebraska Omaha Bioinformatics Department to provide opportunities for disadvantaged residents to engage in innovative technology training and research? Has the EDA invested $80,000 in Partnership Planning funds to the Western Nevada Development District comprised of Churchill, Douglas, Humboldt, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, and Washoe counties to update its CEDS? How have the Central New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission (CNHRPC) and Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission (SNHPC) joined together to create a CEDS? How is the joint CNHRPC-SNHPC CEDS being implemented? Has EDA invested $30,000 in Partnership Planning funds to help with the process? Which economic development policies focused on attracting investment into cities passed by the New Jersey State Legislature? Have Rutgers and Rowan University invested in the City of Camden to create public-private collaboration? If yes, what are the terms and conditions of this collaboration? Has EDA invested $1,469,347 in Public Works fund to support Cooper’s Ferry Partnership with the Downtown Camden Infrastructure Improvement project to reconstruct a street essential for enhancing the area? Is this EDA investment expected to create 40 permanent jobs and leverage $80 million in additional investment? Has EDA invested $368,760 in Regional Innovation Strategies funds to New Mexico State University to fund the Next Generation Entrepreneurship (Next Gen) program? Is the program focused on student entrepreneurship as a strategy to enhance commercialization of research, regional connectivity, and innovation? What are the terms and conditions of New York State’s contract utilization goal for minority and women owned business enterprises (MWBEs)? Has New York awarded $1.6 billion in contracts to MWBE in 2015? Will the state continue to award the same amount for the next ten years? Has EDA invested $500,000 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to assist TruFund in administering the TruAccess Contractor Education Program for small to mid-sized MWBEs engaged in construction trades? Has EDA invested $1.3 million in Public Works funds in Bladen County to construct the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) training facility on the main campus of Bladen Community College? Will this investment create 225 jobs and leverage $24.7 million in private investment to North Carolina? Is the area of North Dakota which encompasses the Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake Indian reservation designated as one of the Nation’s nine newest Promise Zones? Has EDA invested $214,711 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to the Spirit Lake Tribe to hire a Promise Zone coordinator to facilitate access to Federal, State, and local resources for the Tribe? How is the coordinator engaging tribal and community members in the development of community and economic development activities in the designated Promise Zone? Has EDA investment attracted additional funding of $87 million from public and private partners? Was unemployment in the Appalachian region of Ohio 10.6 percent in February 2010? What is unemployment level today? Has the EDA invested $1.5 million in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to the City of Belpre to support the extension of wastewater services in the Blue Knob Road area? Will EDA grant help fund the construction and improvements to wastewater collection and conveyance infrastructure to extend wastewater service north to businesses located along State Route 7? How is the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) encouraging and assisting Oklahoma’s entrepreneurs, researchers and small businesses to create and apply innovation for job creation? Has EDA invested $1 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to help OCAST with a project to assist oil and natural gas supply companies across 38 Oklahoma counties most directly affected by downturn in the energy industry? Was Capital One the largest employer in the City of Tigard, Oregon? What formal and informal ties exist between Capital One and the U.S Department of Commerce? Has Tigard call center closed? If yes, has this lead to the elimination of 900 jobs as a consequence? Has EDA invested $2.083 million in Public Works funds to support the City of Tigard’s infrastructure improvements? Are EDA investment expected to create 152 new jobs, retain 4 and leverage $36 million in private investment? Are economically distressed neighborhoods frequently located adjacent to economically thriving neighborhoods in Philadelphia? Has EDA invested $1.5 million in Public Works funds to assist Drexel University in reopening streets that were previously closed? Did Roosevelt Roads Naval Station close in 2004? Did that result in the loss of 4,763 jobs and $300 million in annual economic activity in the surrounding area of Eastern Puerto Rico? Has the U.S Department of Agriculture designated the municipalities of Fajardo, Ceiba, and Naguabo as the Eastern Puerto Rican Promise Zone? Has EDA invested $120,000 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to support the Municipality of Fajardo with an assessment of the region’s natural capital assets and the development of recommendations for cross-regional innovation systems and mechanisms to generate public-private partnerships? What is the word content of the Tri-City Partnership (TCP) Memorandum of Understanding? Is Davisville, Rhode Island among the top 10 regional centers for finished automobile imports in North America? What are the Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) and Foreign Trade Zone? Are Porsches from Rhode Island being transported by rail to Canada? Has EDA invested $625,000 in Public Works fund to QDC to support the paving of Terminal 5 to serve the Port of Davisville? Why are the transportation, distribution and logistics (TDL) industry important to South Carolina’s economy? Has EDA invested $175,000 in Economic Adjustment Assistance Funds to assist the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness to strengthen the TDL by engaging key private sector executive leadership in the TDL industry? If yes, who are the private sector executive leadership being engaged with? Is Sioux Fall the employment, medical, financial and retail hub of a large region encompassing eastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa? Is Sioux Falls in a comparable situation to that of Tigard, Oregon? Has Capital One ceased its local operations and eliminated 750 jobs as a consequence? Has EDA invested $1.695 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to assist Sioux Falls Development Foundation with the development of rail infrastructure within Foundation Park? Has Windwalker Transportation Inc created 50 new jobs and invested $51.9 million in private funds? Is the Foundation Park project expected to create 120 new jobs and leverage $67 million in private investment? Has Sullvan County, Tennessee lost 649 jobs in 2016? Has EDA invested $1.5 million in Public Works funds to assist the City of Bristol with upgrades to sewer and water infrastructure to support the expansion of Royal Building Products state of the art facility? Are Royal Building Products estimated to create 300 new jobs, save 100 and leverage $48,500,000 in private investment? What is the U.S Department of Commerce position on red meat? [iv] Has the EDA invested $475,000 to assist South Plains College (SPC) in constructing a 10,000 square foot Plainview Technology Training Center in February 2013? Which training opportunities to the 2,200 workers displaced by the closure of Cargill Meat Solution is being provided by SPC? Has EDA invested $1 million in Public Works funds to the City of Plainview, Texas to make water infrastructure improvements to support the expansion of a regional business park? Can you identify the business park in question? Has coal mining in Utah experienced annual declines in employment? Has EDA invested $790,118 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to support the University of Utah with identifying the processes related conversion of coal into carbon fiber? Is the global carbon fiber market expected to grow to $3.3 billion by 2019? Has Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategy (SeVEDS) found that the ten year span from 2000 to 2010 witnessed a population decline in the 20-to 44-age bracket and an increase in the population over the age of 65 in the Windham region of Vermont? Is Windham County aging faster than the whole of Vermont? Is there a decline in economic prosperity reflecting the region’s farm and food production sectors? Has EDA invested $150,000 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to assist strolling of the Heifers with its Windham Grows (Hatchery) business accelerator program? How is the program providing targeted technical assistance and organizational development to farm and food production entrepreneurs? Has Marlboro College estimated that 4 new businesses, 270 new jobs, and a cumulative private investment of 8.1 million to be generated within five years? Does Greensville County, Virginia have a total population of 11,000 people? Has the county lost 250 jobs as a consequence of industrial plant closing? Has EDA invested $2.6 million in Public Works funds to support Greensville County with the construction of a waterline and appurtenances to serve the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center (MaMaC)? Has MAMaC estimated the creation of 1,190 new jobs and generation of $1.1 billion in private investment? Is Lewis County one of the most economically distressed in the state of Washington? Has Lewis County economy been historically dependent on timber and coal? Has EDA invested $301,916 in Assistance to Coal Communities funds to assist Centralia College in implementing their Robotics Workforce Training program? Which robotic equipment has Centralia College purchased as a result of the investment? What training is being provided by Centralia College in robotics? Is West Virginia known for its coal mining? Is West Virginia suffering from high unemployment rates, long term poverty and ongoing population decline? Has EDA invested $2 million in Public Works funds to the City of Bluefield to assist 13 counties in retaining and creating new businesses? Is the City of Bluefield in the process of renovating a 50,000 square foot railroad freight station as an innovative industrial incubator? Was Northwest Wisconsin struck by a severe storm which destroyed Saxon Harbor and cost public infrastructure damage in the amount of $38 million in 2016? Has EDA invested $477,205 in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to the Northwest Regional Planning Commission in Spooner, Wisconsin to improve economic resiliency? Does Goshen County, Wyoming primarily have an agricultural based economy? Has Goshen County experienced a 57 percent increase in agricultural products sold? What is the total revenue of Goshen County from agricultural products sold? Has EDA invested $1.5 million in Public Works funds to Eastern Wyoming Community College (EWCC) to fund the construction of the Agricultural Technology Education Center (ATEC)? Is EWCC investing $100,000 per year for the program? Has EWCC’s Foundation allocated $48,000 per year to assist with scholarships for nontraditional student? Who are the people identified as nontraditional students? Are international students eligible to receive scholarships? How to best grow marijuana? What are RLF Funds? How is the EDA advancing commerce and trade between participating economies and accelerating business opportunities? How have EDA grants advanced global competitiveness and created high paying jobs? How is the EDA fostering regional economic development efforts? How is the EDA designing programs and award grants to leverage existing regional assets to support the implementation of economic development strategies that advance new ideas and creative approaches to achieve economic prosperity? How is the EDA creating the conditions for economic growth and improved quality of life by expanding the capacity of individuals, firms, and communities to maximize ht use of their talents and skills to support innovation, lower transaction costs, and produce and trade valuable goods and services? How is the EDA partnering with communities to plan the future envisioned and taking steps to make those goals a reality? How is the EDA investing in public and private resources strategically? What is power? How to achieve goals set forth in an agenda? How to shape history in the manner anticipated and intended? Who is a stakeholder? Who are EDA public and private sector partners? How is the EDA providing critical leadership for multi-agency initiatives focused on supporting locally-driven, bottom up strategies that address rapidly changing economic conditions? How are EDA infrastructure investments helping communities attract and retain businesses while supporting entrepreneurs and business leaders through projects like incubators, workforce training facilities, wet labs, broadband, and research parks? What are Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1862) and the National Security Industrial Base Regulations (15 CFR parts 700 to 709)(“NSIBR”)? Under which circumstances has the Secretary of Commerce previously initiated an investigation? Which written comments, data and analyses have previously been submitted to the Department of Commerce after the initiation of an investigation? Is the United States an attractive foreign direct investment (FDI) destination for its large consumer base, a productive workforce and a business environment that encourage innovation? Which foreign firms have been noted by the U.S Department of Commerce of making regular investments by establishing new operations, purchasing old ones or providing capital to their existing operation? Were FDI inflows their highest on record in 2015 when it reached $465.8 billion? Was average annual inflow $200 billion between 2012-2014? Did the United States have an inward FDI stock of $3.3 trillion and $3.7 trillion in 2015 and 2016 respectively? Had majority owned U.S affiliates of foreign entities exported $352.8 billion in goods exported in 2015? Were majority owned U.S affiliates of foreign entities employing 6.8 million U.S workers in 2015? Were majority owned U.S affiliates of foreign entities providing compensation of $80,000? Has China invested $10.3 billion in 2016? Did pharmaceuticals account for 32.5 percent of manufacturing FDI stock in 2016? Has FDI increased from $89 billion in 2010 to $498 billion in 2016 reflecting an average increase of 33 percent per year for the industry? Was petroleum related industries share of total FDI stock 7.8 percent in 2016 reflecting 1.9 percent drop since 2014? Was transportation equipment’s share of manufacturing’s FDI stock 9.4 percent in 2016? Have non-manufacturing industry stock of FDI grown from $1.5 trillion in 2010 to $2.2 trillion in 2016? What are the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and Operation HOPE?