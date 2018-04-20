Film Fest Moderator Booed For Asking Michelle Pfeiffer About Her Weight

Some members of the audience at a “Scarface” reunion in New York Thursday were angered by a question about Michelle Pfeiffer’s weight.

Saying he was a parent concerned about body image, Tribeca Film Festival moderator Jesse Kornbluth asked Pfeiffer how much she weighed in the violent cult classic, according to multiple outlets.

One audience member shouted, “Why do you want to know?!” Another yelled, “Seriously?” and audible boos followed.

Kornbluth tried to regain his footing by saying, “This is not the question you think it is.”

Pfeiffer, who portrayed the wife of trigger-happy drug lord Tony Montana (Al Pacino), explained that she was playing a cocaine addict, so she was accelerating her weight loss to fit the story. “Of course, I tried to time it so that as the movie went on I became thinner and thinner and more emaciated,” she said. At the end of the shoot, she added, ” I think I was living on tomato soup and Marlboros.”

Pound for pound, this had to be the most awkward moment of the night.