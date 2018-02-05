Michele Bachmann: God Didn't Call Me, So I'm Not Running For Senate

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) has decided against running for Senate this year because God didn’t say yes.

“I tried to have my ears open and hear what God was saying to me, and I considered it for quite a long time,” Bachmann said Saturday on “Understanding the Times Radio” with Jan Markell. “It became very clear to me that I wasn’t hearing any call from God to do this.”

Bachmann, a staunch conservative who served four terms in the House and ran for president in the 2012 election, had been mulling a bid for the seat vacated by Sen. Al Franken (D). But as first reported Monday by Minnesota Public Radio, she didn’t get a “sense from the Lord” that she should go for it.

Here’s a radio clip:

Bachmann first indicated in December that she was eyeing Franken’s seat and said she would be asking God for guidance.

The Lord flippantly responded on a billboard in St. Paul, Minnesota, last week: NO.

The group behind the billboard, TheGoodLordAbove, runs a satirical website that claims to belong to God.