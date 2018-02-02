Michele Bachmann Just Got An Actual Sign From God, And It’s Absolutely Priceless

Michele Bachmann, the former Republican congresswoman from Minnesota, indicated last year that she was looking for a sign from God about whether she should run for the U.S. Senate.

God ― or rather a prankster claiming to be the deity ― answered with an actual sign:

Bachmann, one of Trump’s evangelical advisors, told doomsday food salesman Jim Bakker in December that people have been urging her to run in November’s special election for the seat Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) vacated after a sexual harassment scandal. Bachmann said she trusts “in a big God” and that she was supposed to run for president, referring to her failed 2012 bid, which she called “wildly successful.”

“I fulfilled the calling God gave me,” Bachmann said. “So the question is: Am I being called to do this now? I don’t know.”

If she’s looking for a sign, she might want to check out the billboard in St. Paul, Minnesota, which appeared to be the result of a crowdfunding project from the satirical website thegoodlordabove.com.