Michelle Kwan Tweets Video Proving She's Still A Beast On The Ice

Make no mistake, Michelle Kwan’s still got it.

The 37-year-old former Olympian posted a video on social media of herself skating to Keala Settle’s “This Is Me.”

Though it’s been more than a decade since she’s skated competitively, Kwan still slays on the ice.

This empowering song @kealasettle reminds me of an Olympian's journey to the Games - "I am brave, I am bruised I am who I'm meant to be...."

In the video, Kwan glides across the rink, looking as graceful and elegant as ever. The skater wrote in her post that Settle’s song reminds her of “an Olympian’s journey to the Games” ― something she knows all too well as she’s competed in the Winter Olympics twice, earning silver and bronze medals.

According to a video from October, the former Olympian also can still nail double axels ― after not practicing jumps for seven years.

While Kwan can still skate like a star, she’s actually been busy being a boss in a completely different field. After her competitive skating career, she got a master’s degree from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. She worked as a senior adviser to the State Department under the Obama administration and then as an outreach coordinator on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, W Magazine reports.