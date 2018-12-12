BLACK VOICES
12/12/2018 07:22 am ET

Michelle Obama Shares The Empowering Advice She'd Give To Her Teenage Self

The former first lady penned a heartfelt letter for CBS News' "Note to Self" series.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Michelle Obama has a heartfelt message for her younger self.

In a letter that the former first lady imagined writing to herself as a teenage freshman at Princeton University, she said: “You’re more than enough, Miche.”

You always have been and you always will be. And I can’t wait for you to see that,” she added in the note, which she penned for the latest installment of CBS News’ “Note to Self” series.

Obama touched upon the importance of sacrifices made by her parents, her father’s death and her future struggle “to find a balance between your family, your husband’s rising career, and your own sense of self” in the lengthy letter, which is now going viral.

The bestselling author, whose memoir Becoming was released last month, also gave advice to her teenage self about haters “who’ve never met you and don’t really care to.”

“Don’t stoop to their level, no matter how gratifying it might feel in the moment,” she wrote. “Hold tight to those values your parents taught you.”

Read Obama’s full letter on CBS here, and listen to her reading it below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
49 Of Michelle Obama's Best Looks
headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Michelle Obama Advice Cbs News Note To Self
Michelle Obama Shares The Empowering Advice She'd Give To Her Teenage Self
CONVERSATIONS