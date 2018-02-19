Michelle Obama's Portrait Reminds Us Of Her Strong Patriotism Through Fashion

Last week, Michelle Obama’s official portrait was revealed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., and it made quite a splash.

In the portrait by Amy Sherald, the former first lady is wearing a beautiful custom gown by Milly that features a full skirt with colorful striped accents. Not only were both the portrait and gown gorgeous, but they also sent a powerful message.

Milly designer Michelle Smith told The Washington Post the gown was inspired by her spring 2017 collection, which was all about a “desire for equality, equality in human rights, racial equality, LGBTQ equality.” She also explained that the different knot and tie details in her collection were meant to represent a “feeling of being held back … that we’re not quite there yet.”

That message is one the former FLOTUS would no doubt stand behind. And there she is, looking strong and confident in her portrait, wearing a beautiful design by a fellow American.

After seeing the portrait, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the other times Obama wore American fashions. She was (and still is) a huge supporter of American fashion, regularly bringing attention to the country’s design talent.

See some of her most memorable American-designed gowns and dresses below.