Michelle Obama's Memoir Tops The Charts: 'Becoming' Is 2018's Bestselling Book

The birther conspiracy theory she’s referencing is the inaccurate and racist idea that her husband was not born in the United States, which was amplified by Trump and many others.

In response to the memoir, Trump told reporters: “She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always insist that you come up with controversial.”

The former FLOTUS is currently on a book tour promote Becoming and is slated to hit London, Paris, Detroit, Denver and other cities in the next few weeks.