Michelle Obama tops many dream dinner party guest lists. If and when the day comes that she attends one of yours, know there’s one food you should steer well clear of on the menu.

While the root of her distaste for this vibrant veggie is unknown, the former first couple has been making their stance clear for years. Barack Obama revealed in a 2008 profile on their eating habits that he “always avoids eating them.” In 2009, the Obamas upset beet enthusiasts by omitting them from the White House vegetable garden.

Perhaps, as those disappointed produce-pushers pointed out, the couple has only tried canned beets and not fresh (although that seems unlikely, with the number of restaurants they’ve dined in over the years and the fact that the White House has a chef). Or maybe, as Obama suggested to Ladies’ Home Journal in 2010, it’s genetic.

“I am a believer that there is a beet gene,” she said. “People who love beets love them and people who hate beets can’t stand them. Neither the president nor I have the beet gene.”