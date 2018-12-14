Michelle Obama Surprises Children's Hospital Patients, Grooves With Young Dancer

Michelle Obama surprised patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado while she was in town as part of her book tour for her bestselling memoir, Becoming.

The former first lady joined Santa Claus at the hospital on Thursday and read Twas The Night Before Christmas to children. Obama also shared words of encouragement and took questions from the kids, who apparently had no idea she was going to visit, FOX31 reported.

In a video published by the Associated Press, Obama can be seen dancing with one child before encouraging Santa Claus to join in.

Children’s Hospital Colorado celebrated Obama’s visit on Twitter.

“Our patients were thrilled to receive a surprise visit from former first lady Michelle Obama!” the tweet read.

Our patients were thrilled to receive a surprise visit from former first lady @MichelleObama! She joined Santa to read “The Night Before Christmas” and held a special Q&A. Questions included: “What’s your favorite thing to eat?” and “How many pushups can you do?” pic.twitter.com/tMYCXAOrMB — Children's Colorado (@ChildrensColo) December 14, 2018

Following her hospital visit, Obama signed books at a local bookstore in Denver. She then joined actress Reese Witherspoon for a conversation on stage at the city’s Pepsi Center.

On Friday, Witherspoon shared on Instagram that it was an “honor” to interview Obama.