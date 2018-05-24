Michelle Obama Reveals Cover For Upcoming Memoir 'Becoming'

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Thursday revealed the cover of her memoir Becoming, set for publication in November.
Obama shared the image on her Instagram and Twitter:
In recent days, Obama has shared personal family photographs “that illustrate moments in her personal journey of becoming the woman she is today” on Instagram, according to her publisher’s press release.
Becoming chronicles Obama’s life “from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address,” the publisher said.
The book is already receiving an enthusiastic response on social media:
The memoir is slated for release on Nov. 13. It will be distributed in print and digital versions in the U.S. and Canada by the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. It will also be released in 25 languages.
Obama herself will read the audio edition.